Costain has brought in Alistair Geddes from Balfour Beatty as rail sector director.

Geddes was operations director at Balfour and looked after a number of manufacturing facilities, frameworks and projects for clients including Network Rail, Transport for Wales, Transport for London.

He also worked on the firm’s schemes at Hinkley Point C, Crossrail and the scheme to remodel the 2012 Olympic stadium.

Last year, Costain won a £400m tunnel and lineside M&E package on the first phase of HS2 as well as a £300m high voltage power supply system it is carrying out with Siemens.

Last week, Costain said its pre-tax profit in 2024 was up 18% to £36.5m on revenue down 6% to £1.3bn.