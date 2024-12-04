Work on £400m deal to start by next spring

Costain has been formally confirmed as the winner of the £400m tunnel and lineside M&E package on the first phase of HS2.

At the time it was shortlisted four years ago, the M&E deal had a value of £498m – although this included work for the now abandoned phase 2a of the railway.

Bidding on its own, Costain was up against Alstom and a Balfour Beatty joint venture.

Costain’s contract will start by spring next year

Costain’s work will include design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the tunnel and lineside M&E systems.

Costain said the deal will have a minimum value of £400m and start by next spring and last seven years.

HS2 announced a slew of track systems deals last week with a pairing between Bam Nuttall and Ferrovial the big winners, picking up all three lots for trackwork between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street.

