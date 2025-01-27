Firm says figure has gone up by three quarters

Costain has said its forward order book at the end of last year was more than £5bn.

In a trading update this morning, the firm, which has picked several high-profile HS2 contracts in recent weeks, said the order book at its year end was £5.4bn – a rise of £1.5bn.

The firm said the number “gives the Group increasing confidence in its ability to deliver further growth in operating profits and margins”.

Analysts are expecting Costain to turn in an adjusted operating profit of between £41.9m and £43.3m for 2024. Net cash for the year is set to be £160m.

Costain will announce its full year results on 11 March.