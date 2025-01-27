Firm says figure has gone up by three quarters

Costain has said its forward order book at the end of last year was more than £5bn.

In a trading update this morning, the firm, which has picked several high-profile HS2 contracts in recent weeks, said the order book at its year end was £5.4bn – a rise of £1.5bn.

The firm said the number “gives the Group increasing confidence in its ability to deliver further growth in operating profits and margins”.

Costain 2

The firm will announce its 2024 results in March

Analysts are expecting Costain to turn in an adjusted operating profit of between £41.9m and £43.3m for 2024. Net cash for the year is set to be £160m.

Costain will announce its full year results on 11 March.

Topics