Costain is expected to be formally confirmed next week as the winner of the tunnel and lineside M&E package on the first phase of HS2.

HS2 announced a slew of track systems deals earlier this week with a pairing between Bam Nuttall and Ferrovial the big winners, picking up all three lots for trackwork between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street.

At the time it was shortlisted four years ago, the M&E deal had a value of £498m – although this included work for the now abandoned phase 2a of the railway.

Bidding on its own, Costain was up against Alstom and a Balfour Beatty joint venture.

Costain’s work will include design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the tunnel and lineside M&E systems.

Costain declined to comment.