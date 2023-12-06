Costain’s former transportation boss has taken up a senior role at Aecom’s programme management business based in Los Angeles.

Sue Kershaw left the contractor in October after three years in charge of its transportation arm, having joined from KPMG.

Her new role, which was announced overnight in the US, sees her become senior vice president at its programme management business.

Kershaw’s CV includes spells at Transport for London and the Olympic Delivery Authority where she was a deputy head of transport before leaving to join KPMG.

Drew Jeter, chief executive of Aecom’s programme management business, said: “Her proven leadership will be an asset to our teams around the world as she advances our established program management methodology to meet our clients’ complex program needs.”