McLaren is set to start work on a £30m scheme to refurbish a 1970s block in London’s West End for the Crown Estate.

The scheme is one of the first the Crown Estate is planning for its prime London portfolio which has also seen Multiplex recently appointed on a PCSA to upgrade New Zealand House under a £150m deal.

McLaren will overhaul 10 Spring Gardens in the St James’s district of the capital. It was the home for the British Council for more than three decades until it moved out two years ago, since when it has been empty.

It was completed in 1975 and designed by Howard V Lobb & Partners which later changed its name Lobb Sports & Architecture under the stewardship of Rod Sheard who later founded Populous after an MBO from Hok Sport.

Work to upgrade 10 Spring Gardens, which has a basement, ground floor and eight upper storeys, has been designed by Orms, the architect behind a plan to overhaul the current offices of Deutsche Bank at 75 London Wall, better known as Winchester House.

Others working on the 80,000 sq ft building at 10 Spring Gardens include QS Burnley Wilson Fish, structural engineer Price & Myers, M&E consultant Watkins Payne and project manager TFT.

The job will include replacing all the building’s windows, rejigging the main entrance and building café space at the ground floor facing the Mall. It will also involve building a new cycle and waste store along with new loading bay.