Consultant says hikes in some countries could be as much as 7%

Currie & Brown has said construction costs in the UK could rise by up to 4% this year.

The consultant said rises of between 3% and 4% this year were expected with the firm saying the hikes will be driven by labour shortages and possible trade tariffs.

It added: “There is also uncertainty around the impact of increased National Insurance contributions for employers, which could undermine business confidence and imperil economic progress.”

Currie & Brown said costs will rise across all global regions and most markets, driven by a shared set of factors including economic uncertainty and labour shortages.

It also said the rise of AI would create opportunities for growth but added: “That growth will also generate intense competition for scarce and specialised materials, notably for projects in the technology sector, adding significantly to global construction costs.”

Countries expected to see the biggest rises of up to 7% include Saudi Arabia and India with Australia seeing a rise of up to 6%. It added the US will see a rise of 4% in construction costs this year.