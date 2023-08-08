Job will reduce flood risk for more than 11,000 homes

Currie & Brown has been chosen to carry out consulting services on a scheme to manage flood risks, expand access to green spaces and increase biodiversity around the river Thames.

The consultant was appointed to the £500m project by the Environment Agency and Surrey County Council, while one of its directors has been picked to lead project management on the job.

The River Thames Scheme will create more than eight kilometres of new flood channel and increase the capacity of three existing weirs and downstream of the Desborough Cut, reducing flood risks for more than 11,000 homes and 1,600 small businesses.

This channel will be flanked by new areas of public green open space for recreation.

Currie & Brown will provide integrated project controls services covering planning, risk management, cost and change management, and performance reporting, helping ensure public funds are used effectively.

Steven Hayter, director for infrastructure project management at Currie & Brown, will be responsible for co-ordinating the project management office on an interim basis.

The project is currently working towards public consultation and an application for a development consent order.