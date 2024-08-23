Rob Melling will step down from leading the company that kick-started his career

Long-time Curtins chief executive Rob Melling has announced that his career spanning four decades at the company will come to a close.

After 20 years leading the engineering consultancy firm, Melling will be succeeded by Neil Parkinson, who has been with the business for over 30 years, on 1 January.

Under Melling’s leadership, Curtins has been appointed to project masterplans in excess of £1bn, transitioned to an employee-owned trust in 2021, and expanded its offices to 14 locations.

The company employs more than 350 staff and reached a turnover of £36m in 2023. Melling has also overseen the diversification of services from civils and structures into geo-environmental and transport planning sectors.

Starting his career as an apprentice, Melling was recruited in 1981 by the firm’s founder, Bill Curtin, who established the first branch in Liverpool in 1960.

After 10 years in the company, Melling became responsible for setting up an office in Edinburgh before joining Curtins’ board of directors in 1999.

Melling said: “Curtins has been my whole career, and a hugely significant part of my life, but I feel very comfortable that now is the right time for me to step down. The business is in better shape than it has ever been with strong leadership, a resilient operational structure and an extremely healthy market share.”