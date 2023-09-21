Approval paves way for demolition of 1960s glass-fronted building and 1980s former bank

Architect 3XN has been granted planning permission to replace a collection of mixed-use buildings a stone’s throw from the Tower of London with a new scheme.

The Danish practice’s plans will deliver a ground-plus-11-storeys building on a site at the junction of Mark Lane, Great Tower Street and Byward Street in the City of London. Orms will be executive architect for the project.

3XN’s proposals for client PBBE Mark Lane will provide 25,600 sq m of offices and other commercial space, a pub to replace one that is currently on site, 330 sq m of space designated for use as a heritage and cultural learning centre, and 3,853 sq m of back-of-house space – including cycle storage.

Show Fullscreen

The proposed gross internal area represents a near doubling of space compared with the current buildings on site, which include a 1980s-built former branch of Santander and a 1960s office development that was subsequently extensively updated with the addition of black glass.

City of London planning officers approved the Mark Lane proposals in principle earlier this year using delegated powers. However, the approval has only been formalised this week after the plans were referred to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

A response from the mayor’s office said the height of 3XN’s proposals did not raise any strategic concerns, and that the public realm was considered “generally acceptable”.

It noted that neither government heritage adviser Historic England nor Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the Tower of London – a Unesco World Heritage Site – had raised objections over the proposals.

PPE Mark Lane is a joint venture between Hobart Partners and PineBridge Investments.

As well as 3XN and Orms, the project team includes project manager Gardiner & Theobald, structural engineer AKT II and services engineer Atelier Ten.

3XN is also working on two British Land schemes elsewhere in London, a plan to redevelop the 1970s Euston Tower and its scheme at 2 Finsbury Avenue at the Broadgate campus.