Mace and Multiplex have been have been told a decision on who has won a City tower will not now be made until the summer.

The pair had been expected to find out this week who had won the Dovetail Building for developer Brockton Everlast which is estimated to be worth up to £400m.

But the two had been told to draw up a cost plan for the job whilst still in competition with the extension expected to last 12 weeks. That would put an estimated decision date back until the middle of July.

Now renamed Bovis, Lendlease had been considered favourite for the job after the 23-storey Dovetail Building was given planning in 2021 with Lendlease then brought in under a PCSA.

But last summer Brockton Everlast began contacting rival firms to look at pricing the job instead in the wake of Lendlease being put up for sale last May.

The scheme is being built in the Houndsditch area of the City, a stone’s throw away from Bishopsgate

The Dovetail Building will be built at 115-123 Houndsditch close to Foggo Associates’ Can of Ham and a stone’s throw away from the cluster of towers on Bishopsgate.

The Houndsditch site is currently occupied by several low-rise buildings built in the 1980s.

Architect AHMM describes the scheme as a “next generation office [that] responds to the strive for Net Zero carbon and the necessary thrive of a post-pandemic workplace”.

As well as office space, the scheme will include retail and café space as well as community space.

Others working on the job include cost consultant T&T Alinea, project manager Gardiner & Theobald and structural engineer AKT II. The scheme has an anticipated completion date of late 2028.

Brockton Everlast has been contacted for comment.