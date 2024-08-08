London developer Derwent has said demand for top quality office buildings in the capital shows no sign of slowing down in the face of a shortage of grade A space.

The firm expects to complete two offices scheme Laing O’Rourke and Kier are building next year.

O’Rourke is set to finish the 25 Baker Street development in the first half of 2025 with 84% of the scheme let.

And its expects Kier’s job, the Network Building, to be wrapped up in the second half of next year.

It said a “significant rise in space under offer shows substantial pent-up demand, with occupiers prioritising high quality space in core central locations. At the same time, supply of space that meets these criteria, whether existing or under development, is low.”

And it added: “The market is adjusting to this, and businesses with large space requirements are committing earlier, putting further pressure on supply.

“The central London office market has strengthened further with the key occupier themes continuing to be quality, location and amenity. At the same time, existing supply that satisfies these requirements is limited and the market development pipeline is constrained, driving rental growth for the best space.”

In interim results out this morning, Derwent said it was spending more money refurbishing existing schemes as a proportion of its capital expenditure.

It said refurbishments planned in the coming years include Greencoat & Gordon House in Victoria, 20 Farringdon Road as well as an ongoing refurbishment at 1-2 Stephen Street W1 near Tottenham Court Road.

Earlier this week, a team featuring Derwent was given planning for a grade A office scheme at 50 Baker Street – despite the reservations of Westminster’s planning committee members who eventually approved it.