The developer behind Eric Parry’s £400m scheme at 50 Fenchurch Street has brought in a director from Gardiner & Theobald to beef up its project management business.

Nikos Michalakis spent five years at G&T where he worked at the consultant’s PM business having spent a decade as a survey at Morgan Sindall’s fit-out firm Overbury.

He has now joined Yard Nine as an associate director at the firm which is also behind Edenica, a new 12-storey office development at 100 Fetter Lane being built by Mace. Yard Nine, which was set up in 2017 and has a development team of six, also worked on EightyFen, the new home of Arcadis, built by Skanska.

Michalakis said: “This was an exciting opportunity to join a company that understands and values the strategic importance of being able to advise clients throughout the various stages of the development process.”

Bids from Mace and Multiplex for 50 Fenchurch Street are due in before Christmas with a winner due to be announced in the spring. Client on the scheme is 22 Bishopsgate owner AXA IM Alts which bought the site last summer.