Stuart Doughty is stepping down as a non-executive director at Balfour Beatty after nine years in the role.

The former Costain chief executive, who also worked at John Laing for more than two decades before joining Tarmac in 1987 to work on the Channel Tunnel, is being replaced the group managing director for business developement at defence firm BAE Systems Australia Gabby Costigan.

>>> See also: ‘He liked a whisky and a cigar late at night, chewing the cud’… The life and times of Sir Martin Laing

A former colonel in the Australian army, she becomes a non-executive at the country’s biggest contractor next month and will formally succeed Doughty as chair of the safety and sustainability committee in May.

Speaking about Doughty, who turned 80 last year, Balfour Beatty chair Charles Kensington said: “Under his stewardship, the company has made significant improvements to its health and safety performance and in advancing its sustainability endeavours.”