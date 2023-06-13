Scheme runs until May 2027
Dozens of firms have been appointed to an MMC framework worth £1.2bn being run by LHC Procurement.
The NH3 Framework covers England, Scotland and Wales and covers a range of housing types, from low rise to medium and high rise, through to specialist accommodation such as care homes.
NH3 will be delivered through LHC London and South East (LSE), Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA), Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC), and Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA).
Head of technical procurement at LHC, Dean Fazackerley, said: “Through NH3, LHC is looking to support the public sector to increase the use of modern methods of construction and deliver low and net zero carbon homes.”
The framework runs until May 2027.
Full list of winners
CPC:
Beattie Passive Operations
Burmor Construction
BWF Construction Services
CoreHaus
Donaldson Timber Systems
GBC
J.G Hale Construction
Knights Construction
LoCal Homes
Module-AR
Natta Building Company
P Casey (Land Reclamation)
Reds10 (UK)
R G Carter
Sigmat Group
Spacemaker Developments
Stelling Properties
TopHat Communities
VHE Construction
Zed Pods
LSE:
Beattie Passive Operations
Beard
BWF Construction Services
Burmor Construction
Donaldson Timber Systems
E.J. Taylor & Sons
Elkins Construction
GBC
J.G Hale Construction
Kind & Company (Builders)
LoCal Homes
Module-AR
Natta Building Company
R G Carter
Reds10 (UK)
Rollalong
Spacemaker Developments
Sigmat Group
Stelling Properties
Zed Pods
SPA:
Advance Construction
Beattie Passive
CCG
Connect Modular
Core Haus
Donaldson Timber
Elkins Construction
Sigmat
Top Hat Communities
VHE Construction
SWPA:
Beattie Passive Operations
Beard
Brady Construction Services
BWF Construction Services
Celtic Offsite
Classic Builders
Construction Total Services
Cormac Contracting
Countryside Partnerships
Donaldson Timber Solutions
J.G Hale Construction
LoCal Homes
Module-AR
Reds10 (UK)
Rollalong
Sigmat Group
Stelling Properties
Tercon
TopHat Communities
Zed Pods
WPA:
Beattie Passive Operations
BWF Construction Services
Celtic Offsite
Countryside Partnerships
Donaldson Timber Systems
J.G Hale Construction
Knights Construction
LoCal Homes
Reds10 (UK)
Stelling Properties
TopHat Communities
Zed Pods
No comments yet