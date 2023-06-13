Scheme runs until May 2027

Dozens of firms have been appointed to an MMC framework worth £1.2bn being run by LHC Procurement.

The NH3 Framework covers England, Scotland and Wales and covers a range of housing types, from low rise to medium and high rise, through to specialist accommodation such as care homes.

TopHat is among the firms to land a place on the framework

TopHat is among the firms to land a place on the framework

NH3 will be delivered through LHC London and South East (LSE), Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA), Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC), and Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA).

Head of technical procurement at LHC, Dean Fazackerley, said: “Through NH3, LHC is looking to support the public sector to increase the use of modern methods of construction and deliver low and net zero carbon homes.”

The framework runs until May 2027.

Full list of winners

CPC:

Beattie Passive Operations

Burmor Construction

BWF Construction Services

CoreHaus

Donaldson Timber Systems

GBC

J.G Hale Construction

Knights Construction

LoCal Homes

Module-AR

Natta Building Company

P Casey (Land Reclamation)

Reds10 (UK)

R G Carter

Sigmat Group

Spacemaker Developments

Stelling Properties

TopHat Communities

VHE Construction

Zed Pods

 

LSE:

Beattie Passive Operations

Beard

BWF Construction Services

Burmor Construction

Donaldson Timber Systems

E.J. Taylor & Sons

Elkins Construction

GBC

J.G Hale Construction

Kind & Company (Builders)

LoCal Homes

Module-AR

Natta Building Company

R G Carter

Reds10 (UK)

Rollalong

Spacemaker Developments

Sigmat Group

Stelling Properties

Zed Pods

 

SPA:

Advance Construction

Beattie Passive

CCG

Connect Modular

Core Haus

Donaldson Timber

Elkins Construction

Sigmat

Top Hat Communities

VHE Construction

 

SWPA:

Beattie Passive Operations

Beard

Brady Construction Services

BWF Construction Services

Celtic Offsite

Classic Builders

Construction Total Services

Cormac Contracting

Countryside Partnerships

Donaldson Timber Solutions

J.G Hale Construction

LoCal Homes

Module-AR

Reds10 (UK)

Rollalong

Sigmat Group

Stelling Properties

Tercon

TopHat Communities

Zed Pods

 

WPA:

Beattie Passive Operations

BWF Construction Services

Celtic Offsite

Countryside Partnerships

Donaldson Timber Systems

J.G Hale Construction

Knights Construction

LoCal Homes

Reds10 (UK)

Stelling Properties

TopHat Communities

Zed Pods

