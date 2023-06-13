Dozens of firms have been appointed to an MMC framework worth £1.2bn being run by LHC Procurement.

The NH3 Framework covers England, Scotland and Wales and covers a range of housing types, from low rise to medium and high rise, through to specialist accommodation such as care homes.

NH3 will be delivered through LHC London and South East (LSE), Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA), Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC), and Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA).

Head of technical procurement at LHC, Dean Fazackerley, said: “Through NH3, LHC is looking to support the public sector to increase the use of modern methods of construction and deliver low and net zero carbon homes.”

The framework runs until May 2027.