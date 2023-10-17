Broadway Malyan-designed plans to densify already-approved proposals for a new neighbourhood in east London are being recommended for backing at a meeting later this week.

The practice’s proposals for Ailsa Wharf in Poplar would deliver 952 homes and 1,548 sq m of commercial space on the 2.4 ha site next to the River Lea.

In 2017, Tower Hamlets Council resolved to approve a 785-home scheme for the site designed by architect Stockwool. The first phase of that scheme is already under construction.

Show Fullscreen

The Stockwool proposals were drawn up for Galliard Homes and Lindhill.

But in 2018 Galliard and Lindhill sold the site to a Chinese consortium formed by Guangdong-based real-estate developer Country Garden and an unnamed Hong Kong fund. The current scheme for the site was created for development vehicle London Riverlea One.

Changes under Broadway Malyan’s proposals would see alterations to the layout of the scheme’s second phase, including an increase in the height of its waterfront towers from 17 storeys to 22 and 23 storeys. A mixed-use block fronting the A12 road to the west of the site would also increase in height from 10 to 12 storeys.

While housing density would go up, the amount of commercial space in the updated proposals – due to be determined by members of Tower Hamlets’ Strategic Development Committee this week – would be lower than the 2,954sq m proposed under the earlier incarnation of the scheme.

In addition to Broadway Malyan, the Ailsa Wharf team includes Avison Young as project manager, cost consultant Arcadis and landscape architect Fabrik.

Members of Tower Hamlets Council’s Strategic Development Committee meet to consider the application at 6.30pm on Thursday.