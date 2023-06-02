Over Easter holidays subcontractor pay fell in April compared with the previous month, but rates remain higher year-on-year, according to Hudson Contract.

The payroll firm’s latest survey of self-employed tradespeople showed weekly pay packets averaged £941, down 4.4% month-on-month but a 5.4% jump on April 2022.

Hudson Contract’s managing director Ian Anfield said the figures demonstrated why so many in the sector chose self-employment.

“Our figures show rates for the self-employed are holding ground,” he said.

“In public sector and unionised employment, employees are fighting and striking for pay rises and eventually being offered 5% settlements.

“Freelancers in construction have already had the benefit of year-on-year increases and 5.4% in the last year alone.

“If further evidence was needed, this is why self-employment suits the workforce and is chosen by so many.

“They follow the work and use their individual bargaining power to attract higher earnings.”

Regionally, the South-west experienced the biggest pay drop in April (-8.1%) and was the only part of England that saw pay drop year-on-year (-5.1%)

The North-east (0.8%) and Wales (2.7%) both saw pay increases during April, despite the Easter holidays, with the latter also recording a 20% increase on the previous year.

East of England workers were the highest paid on average, taking in £1,020 per week in April.