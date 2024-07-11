London cost cosultant looking for £3m revenue from new outpost

London cost consultant Exigere is opening its first office outside the capital later this summer with a new outpost in Cambridge.

The firm, which was set up in 2012 by three former Davis Langdon staff, now has around 80 employees and posted an income of close to £11m in the 12 months to March this year.

The new office on Cambridge’s Station Road is set to open next month and will be headed by founding partner Dave Happell.

Equity partner Nigel Hawes and another partner, Neil Stevens, will also be part of the team at Cambridge which will have space for an initial eight staff.

Happell said: “The Cambridge office will enable the company to strengthen its relationships with existing clients and attract new business opportunities in the Oxford Cambridge Arc region.”

Happell is expected to work three days a week in Cambridge with the remaining two in London.

Exigere, whose main London office is near Old Street, said it wanted turnover from the Cambridge office to be around £3m in the next five years.

Under its five year growth plan, the firm is hoping to see group income rise from the current £10.8m to £20m by 2029.

Schemes Exigere is working on in Cambridge include several lab projects with these including a 206,000 sq ft building called Vitrum for Breakthrough Properties.

Breakthrough is a joint venture between developer Tishman Speyer and biotech investor Bellco Capital.

The five-storey Vitrum building has been designed by Henning Larson and is set to finish in 2026. No contractor has yet been chosen for the job.