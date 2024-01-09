The family of the man killed on Laing O’Rourke’s Oxford North scheme five weeks ago have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Amarpreet Bhatti, aged 47, from Bilston, Wolverhampton, died at the scene on 4 December after a fall at the project near Wolvercote.

In a statement released through Thames Valley Police, his wife Mandeep said: “My husband, Amarpreet, was a loving, caring man and a devoted dad to our two wonderful children, aged 16 and 18.

“He had a heart of gold, was always smiling and going out of his way to help others. He was a dedicated man who touched so many people’s lives.

“For him to be taken from us like this is so hard to accept. My whole world was around him, I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. It wasn’t time for him to go.

“He was a true friend to everyone he knew, such a pure soul he had. We are going to miss him dearly.

“I know you are still around, as I can feel your presence. Love you loads, your wife, Mandeep, and two children.”

Bhatti was employed by Expanded, part of Laing O’Rourke which is working on phase 1a of the £700m scheme and includes the Red Hall, a co-working space for start-ups and so-called because of the colour of its roof, and the first two laboratory buildings. Phase 2 includes three more laboratory buildings.

At the time, Laing O’Rourke said: “We are shocked and upset by what has happened and have suspended work on the project. The police and Health and Safety Executive are now on site and we are cooperating with their investigations.

“For now we are focused on doing all we can to support everyone affected by this tragic incident, including the family of the deceased and our project team.”

Client on the scheme is Oxford North Ventures, the joint venture company of Thomas White Oxford, the development company of St John’s College, Canadian investor Cadillac Fairview and developer Stanhope.

Both Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.

The site remained closed following the death, reopening last Tuesday (2 January).