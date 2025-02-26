It could take as long as 24 years to review and inspect all mid-rise residential buildings between 11 and 18 metres, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC).

In an industry white paper on remediation, published earlier this week, the body said there were major challenges to meet the government’s targets in identifying at-risk buildings.

In its Remediation Acceleration Plan, published in December, the government committed to completing remediation of all buildings taller than 18m within state-funded initiatives by the end of 2029.

Buildings over 11m with safety defects are intended to be completed, or at least have a clear timeline for completion in place, by the end of 2029.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government estimates that up to 12,000 buildings over 11m need to be remediated, with 60% of affected buildings still to be identified.

The NFCC said that lack of capacity within fire and rescue services meant it would take between 12 and 24 years to complete all necessary inspections, at an estimated cost of between £284m and £609m.

It cited other barriers to solving the crisis, such as shortages of trained specialists and complex ownership structures of buildings hindering enforcement.

“The Grenfell Tower fire was a national tragedy, and yet nearly eight years on, not enough progress has been made in addressing issues in the built environment,” said National Fire Chiefs Council chair Mark Hardingham.

“We need to put the proper processes in place now to fully identify and remove the barriers to remediation, to manage risk and ensure people are protected.

“This means a centrally coordinated programme, a serious plan to tackle workforce shortages, and joined up strategic direction to manage other crucial priorities.

“Unless we get these foundations right, we risk repeating the mistakes of the past and leaving thousands of people living in unsafe buildings for many years to come.”

The body called for a centrally-coordinated government programme to address these barriers, including a cross-departmental ‘construction skills strategy’ to address chronic shortages of fire engineers, risk assessors and other services in short supply.

The NFCC warned that a lack of action could mean inspections of other high-risk premises, such as hospitals and care homes, take place less frequently. According to the body, most fire and rescue services will experience a funding cut in cash terms under next year’s local government financial settlement.