Station will be HS2’s southern terminus when it opens

HS2 has put firms on notice for work to fit out lifts at the new Old Oak Common station, worth up to £20m.

The west London station will likely be HS2’s terminus when the line initially opens, after the government confirmed there would be a two-year delay to the Euston stretch of the line to curb cost inflation.

The package of work consists of detailed design, supply and installation of primary steelwork and glazed cladding to 12 scenic and three interchange lifts on the station platform and concourse.

This includes the provision of brackets, supports and required services holes to interfacing contractors.

The chosen contractor is expected to provide a fully coordinated design with mechanical, electrical plumbing and heating services, advertising and signage, and to provide RIBA 5 design and construction drawings.

The contract runs from the beginning of July for four years. Firms have until 1 May to bid.