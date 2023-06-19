The Tate Gallery is looking to appoint a contractor to give its grade-I listed museum in Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock a facelift.

The 19th century warehouse has been home to the Tate Liverpool art gallery since 1988, when it was opened after being transformed by the latet James Stirling.

Now the Tate wants to carry out a “major remodelling” of the building and is looking to appoint a firm to a pre-construction services agreement worth £21.4m

Last month, London-based architect 6a gave the public a first look at its plans for the redevelopment, having beaten out competition for the job from Asif Khan Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Witherford Watson Mann Architects.

Its proposals include a new public “art hall” and events space on the ground floor, as well as new panoramic views of the river Mersey.

The gallery has announced it will close from October 2023 to 2025 to enable the completion of the job, which has received £10m in funding from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Firms, including SMEs, have until 14 July to bid, with the contract starting this November and running until June 2025.

“The design and price will develop concurrently during the delivery of the PCSA services and will conclude with the finalisation and agreement of a JCT Standard Building Contract,” according to a procurement notice issued by the gallery.