Contractors and consultants have been put on notice for a £3.2bn framework to help social housing providers with new build developments.

Formed in 2010, Communities and Housing Investment Consortium (CHIC) is a not-for-profit, member-owned consortium providing procurement for roughly 150 members, which together own more than 1.6 million social housing properties.

Its latest framework will provide support for new build development and related works and services, helping members develop a wide range of project types, from small infill and garage sites to large estate regeneration, refurbishment and retrofit or cross subsidy housing schemes.

While members are mostly housing associations and local authorities and therefore focused largely on housing, some will have requirements for education, health and commercial projects.

The framework will provide members a route to access consultancy services, traditional contractors and MMC manufacturers for all such projects.

While CHIC is actively promoting the use of modern methods of construction, the framework is “intended to give members options to select the most appropriate ‘route to market’ for their projects” while supporting the use of the technology.

The framework is suitable for SMEs, according to CHIC, and is being procured using the FAC-1 form of framework agreement, which is meant to encourage collaboration.

Firms have until 23 May to bid. The contract starts at the end of August and runs for eight years.