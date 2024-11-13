Deal to focus on housing and public buildings

Architects and insulation installers have been put on notice for a £1.5bn decarbonisation framework for energy efficiency improvement works.

Framework operator Fusion 21 will appoint Trustmark and Pas2030:2023 accredited firms to the four year deal, which will focus on works and services to residential and public properties.

Work will include design and planning, solid wall insulation, draught proofing, airtightness, ventilation systems, renewable energy systems and solar panels.

It consists of two lots, one for whole house decarbonisation and one for decarbonation of public and educational buildings.

A full contract notice will be published on 13 January next year.