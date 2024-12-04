Vessel is first nuclear reactor installed in Britain for three decades

Workers building the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station have installed Britain’s first new nuclear reactor for more than 30 years.

The first of two 500-tonne steel reactor pressure vessels (RPV) was lowered into place yesterday evening, marking a major milestone at Europe’s largest construction site.

It will hold nuclear fuel used to make heat to produce steam for the world’s largest turbine and will produce enough energy alone to generate electricity for three million homes.

The vessel, which had been lying in storage since February last year, was lifted onto rails and inserted through a 19.5 metre high hatch before being rotated by a large internal crane and lowered onto a support ring with just 4cm of clearance on either side.

Four 25 metre high steam generators which will flank the RPV will be installed next year.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said the installation was a “significant feat of engineering and a major step forward for the UK’s most advanced nuclear project”.

“Getting Hinkley up and running to produce clean power for six million homes will be a win for our long-term energy independence, protecting bill payers as we accelerate to net zero,” he said.

Hinkley Point C managing director Stuart Crooks added that the experience of installing the reactor would drive efficiencies in the installation of the second vessel and benefit subsequent projects such as Sizewell C, another nuclear project which the Labour government has committed to building.

The project team for Hinkley Point C includes designer, engineer and operator EDF, enabling and groundworks contractors Bam and Kier and main civils contractor Bylor, a JV between Bouygues and Laing O’Rourke.

Marine works and tunnelling is being carried out by Balfour Beatty and MEP work is being done by the MEH Alliance, a JV between Balfour Beatty, NG Bailey, Altrad Babcock, Altrad Services and Cavendish Nuclear.