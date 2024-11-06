Fit-out firm BW Interiors has promoted its commercial director Kevin P’ng to joint managing director.

The firm said he will work alongside joint managing director Peter Nagle as the firm targets a turnover of £275m next year.

P’ng has been at the firm for 11 years and his roles have also included chief commercial officer.

By the end of this year, revenue is forecast to reach £250m and then grow to £275m in 2025 with £150m of next year’s figure already secured.

BW has previously ruled out taking on any jobs being carried out by collapsed contractor ISG.

The £200m turnover company’s chief executive Steve Elliott said it had a “golden rule” not to take over jobs started by collapsed rivals.

BW has a long-term turnover target of £350m but Elliott told Building in September that project selection was key to its business model. “We turn away more work than we actually tender. We are very stringent on what we will accept [to bid].”

Its main sectors are commercial offices, including its current biggest, a £30m headquarters scheme in London, and higher education. Around 90% of its work is in commercial office for clients in the legal, banking and tech sectors.

Pre-tax profit last time was up 38% to £3m.