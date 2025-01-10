A business set up by the former boss of ISG’s Agility fit out division has won its first contract.

Max Steward spent more than 12 years at ISG across two stretches, sandwiched either side of a three year stint at BW.

ISG Agility was the collapsed contractor’s fit out business which specialised in the sub 50,000 sq ft sector.

Steward has teamed up with former BW boss Chris Pratt to set up Archer which will specialise in cat A and B commercial office jobs.

The firm is understood to have picked up a £5m cat B job for an insurance firm in Bishopsgate. Work is expected to start in the spring and finish over the summer.

At the time of its launch, Archer said it will focus on jobs in the capital as well as Cambridge and said a turnover of £10m in its first year of trading was within reach.