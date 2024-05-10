Camomile Street scheme would be firm’s third and tallest in Square Mile’s eastern cluster

Fletcher Priest is working up plans for a 40-storey tower in the City of London’s eastern cluster for French investment manager Axa IM Alts, Building can reveal.

The office scheme is in early development and has not yet gone in for planning but would stand on Camomile Street, next to KPF’s 46-storey Heron Tower.

Axa IM Alts was behind the 22 Bishopsgate development and is also behind the planned 50 Fenchurch Street tower, designed by Eric Parry, and set to be built by Multiplex.

It would be the third and tallest Fletcher Priest-designed tower in the cluster if built, joining the firm’s 32-storey 55 Gracechurch Street and the 24-storey 55 Old Broad Street, both of which have been approved.

The practice is also working on a £200m makeover of a 1980s building on the Broadgate campus with a 13-storey newbuild block, which will be built by Multiplex, and a 12-storey scheme at 100 Fetter Lane, which is being built by Mace.

The Camomile Street scheme is understood to be a stepped tower with a series of heavily planted balconies providing outdoor breakout space for occupiers.

A spokesperson for AXA IM Alts said it is “currently undertaking an early stage consultation to help inform its plans for a potential transformation of two low rise 1980’s office buildings at 63 St Mary Axe and Camomile Court.

“Our emerging proposals bring forward a highly sustainable redevelopment of the site to create a new landmark building that delivers best in class office space in the City’s Eastern tall building cluster, alongside enhanced urban greening and new public realm. Further details will be announced in due course as the plans evolve.”

It would be the latest in a crop of new towers planned for the cluster, which is set to grow at a rapid pace over the next few years following the City’s zoning initiative earmarking the area as the only place in the square mile suitable for buildings more than 100m tall.

Other schemes announced recently include a £500m rejig of 60 Gracechurch Street by Sellar which has been drawn up by Danish practice 3XN

Other big cluster schemes unveiled in the last year include Brookfield’s 54-storey 99 Bishopsgate, designed by RSHP, Stanhope’s 74-storey redesign of 1 Undershaft which was submitted for planning in January and a £250m revamp of Deutsche Bank’s office at 75 London Wall although this will be low-rise and involves adding an extra three storeys to the existing 10-storey building.

Fletcher Priest and Axa have been contacted for comment.