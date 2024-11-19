London mayor Sadiq Khan is set to appoint former Labour MP Karen Buck as the new chair of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

Buck, if her appointment is officially confirmed as expected by the London Assembly, will follow former British Property Federation boss Liz Peace who is stepping down as chair after two terms in the position.

It comes as the OPDC gears up its regeneration plans, bringing forward proposals for 9,000 homes as well as new retail and public open space.

The development aims to create a canalside district around the new HS2 and the Elizabeth Line stations at Old Oak Common.

As chair of OPDC, Buck will be responsible for spearheading the delivery of affordable homes and jobs at the brownfield site.

Buck was Labour MP for Westminster North for 27 years, before stepping down in May. She is due to begin her new role at the start of next year.