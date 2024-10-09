Contractor 8Build due to finish work at the end of next year

Lipton Tea Company’s former headquarters on the edge of the City is being turned into a headquarters building by developer Native Land and Singaporean investor Shorea Capital.

The scheme at 188 City Road is next door to Moorfields Eye Hospital, itself set to undergo redevelopment, and close to Old Street station.

Contractor 8Build is slated to finish work in the final quarter of next year with the design drawn up by architect Stiff and Trevillion.

The revamp will keep 70% of the original structure and expand floor space by around one third.

The scheme features all-electric building services, high-performance glazing and green roofs. It will also include cycle parking and end-of-trip facilities.

Others working on the scheme include structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel and building services engineer NDY.