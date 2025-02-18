Former Mace construction boss Gareth Lewis will not be returning to the firm on a part-time basis after a rethink.

Although never confirmed, Lewis had been widely expected to be take up a role this spring working on some of the firm’s London building projects several days a week.

But Lewis, who left last summer, said: “I had a fantastic 27 years there but after a period of reflection, I’ve decided I want to do something else whether that’s client side or main contractor side.”

Lewis, who has spent the intervening months travelling overseas after selling his stake in Mace, told chairman Mark Reynolds of his plans last month.

Reynolds said: “We would like to thank Gareth once again for his huge contribution to our Construct business; and for his personal support to the Mace executive team.”

Lewis was replaced by Andrew Jackson as chief executive of the construction business but he lasted just a few months before he went in October.

Chief executive Jason Millett is carrying out the construction role on an interim basis with the firm having begun the search for Jackson’s replacement.