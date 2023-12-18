Former Multiplex chief executive Ashley Muldoon has been appointed chief executive of data centre firm Global Switch.

He joined three years ago as its new chief operating officer and reported into to chief executive John Corcoran who was previously Multiplex’s chief financial officer, later becoming Global Switch’s executive chairman in 2008 and its chief executive six years later.

Corcoran is stepping down at the end of the month.

Founded in 1998, London-based Global Switch operates 13 facilities across Europe, Australia, and Asia, totalling around 4.6 million sq ft of technical space, with another in development in London, UK.

Muldoon said: “The leadership transition comes at an exciting time for Global Switch, as the growth in AI, coupled with our unique platform of irreplaceable data centre campuses in the Tier 1 markets, and our unrivalled customer base, provides exciting opportunities both in existing markets and across new markets to accelerate Global Switch into 2024 and beyond.”

Muldoon, who is from Sydney, left Multiplex in November 2019 after 22 years at the business and first came to the UK in 2003 when he was brought in by the firm’s then Australian founder John Roberts to project manage its breakthrough UK job, the scheme to rebuild Wembley stadium. He is also currently a non-executive director at Keltbray.