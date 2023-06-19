Former RLB boss Ann Bentley is among several industry figures who have been given awards in the King’s birthday honours.

The former global chair of consultancy Rider Levett Bucknall, who has since joined the board of housing association Peabody, becomes a CBE.

Others from the industry to be recognised include former RIBA president Sunand Prasad who is handed an OBE for services to regeneration, having already been awarded an MBE.

Also awarded an OBE are Nick Baveystock, former director general of the Institution of Civil Engineers, and Howard Smith, director of the Elizabeth Line.

MBEs include WSP director Sharon Young, who worked on the Elizabeth Line at Bond Street station for services to rail transport in London.