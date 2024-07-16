Former RLB boss Lance Taylor has joined Billingham-based port redevelopment specialist Able UK as group chief executive.

Taylor joins Able UK from Kent builder Gallagher Group, where he had been chief executive for just over five years.

Prior to this he led RLB as chief executive for more than 11 years between 2003 and 2014 before spending four years at Persimmon as regional chairman and director.

Taylor’s latest role, which comes after a six month break, will see him work on the construction of marine facilities, groundworks and decommissioning of marine sites including oil rigs.

He said the job would be his “next corporate adventure” after a “fabulous” five years at Gallagher.

He added: “I have joined the renewable sector just at the right time.”

Able was founded in 1966 and currently employs up to 500 staff. It describes itself as a leader in the field of demolition and marine decommissioning and as a land developer and port operator.

In its last set of results filed at Companies House, the firm made an operating profit of £21.7m in 2022 on turnover of £47m.