A former Severfield director has joined North Yorkshire steel firm Embrace Steel as its group chief executive.

The Richmond firm said the arrival of Severfield’s former strategic business development director Martin Kelly would “usher in a new phase of growth” at the business.

Kelly left Severfield in 2019 after five years having been a director at KPMG;s construction and infrastructure business for seven years. He has spent the past four years working as a consultant.

In its last set of accounts, the firm, whose businesses include Hambleton Steel and Shufflebottom, posted a turnover of £26m with a pre-tax profit of £1m for the year to December 2023.

Embrace said the appointment completes the leadership team at the business following the arrival of Ross McAdam from a consultant as its new CFO in January and Matt Gibson, former Hambleton’s former finance boss, as COO who joined the business last year.

Kelly said: “I’m confident that Embrace will become a major player in the UK steel industry and I look forward to helping the business realise this ambition.

“We have two exciting and complimentary businesses within our existing portfolio and I look forward to sharing my extensive experience of working across the Construction Industry and related sectors to help unlock significant value opportunities for the businesses.”

The firm, which employs around 160 people, said its 2024 results will show an income of £40m with the firm’s long-term target being £100m. As well as North Yorkshire, it has a base in South Wales.