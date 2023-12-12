Former Skanska finance chief Kelly Gangotra is returning to contracting to take up the finance director’s role at Morgan Sindall.

Gangotra left last summer after nearly a decade at Skanska for the chief financial officer’s role at the healthcare sector of FTSE 100 firm Halma, a safety equipment company.

She is expected to take up her new role in the third quarter of next year and will replace Steve Crummett who goes at the end of next year after 12 years at the firm – including 10 on the board.

Chief executive John Morgan said: “I’d like to thank Steve for his exceptional contribution to the Board over the last ten years. [Kelly] has an excellent track record as a CFO working in a decentralised business, is highly experienced in the construction and property industry and her valuable and significant skills and insight will support me and the Board as the Group continues to develop and grow.”