Tributes pour in for boss whose other roles included stints at McLaren, Balfour Beatty and Osborne

Tributes have poured in for former Wates chief operating officer Dave Smith who has died aged 65.

Smith spent 32 years at Wates before stepping down as chief operating officer at the end of 2016.

He then spent 18 months at McLaren before heading off to join Balfour Beatty as its managing director for its construction business in the south of England but went after a year in October 2019.

At the time, he said he was looking to step back from day-to-day leadership roles and concentrate on non-executive work and was a non-executive at then fledgling Kent contractor Claritas which was set up in 2012 by Jon Wardle, Wates’ former commercial director for construction London and South.

Smith joined Claritas as a non-executive after leaving Balfour but in 2021 made a return to frontline leadership after becoming the interim chief executive of Osborne following the sudden departure of Andy Steele.

Paying tribute, Wates chairman Tim Wates said: “Dave spent the majority of his career with Wates. He made immense contributions to the business and it was a privilege to know and work with Dave. On behalf of the board, let me express my deepest condolences to the Smith family.”

And former chairman Sir James Wates added: “I worked closely with Dave for many years during his time at Wates. He was a highly regarded figure across the construction industry. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues.”

Wardle said: “Quite rightly, Dave will be remembered as an industry legend. But to those who knew him and worked with him he will be remembered for his friendship, guidance, words of wisdom and most importantly his smile and his laugh.”

And Simon Wilkinson, who was recruited to Wates by Smith in 2006 as business development director and also worked with him at Claritas, added: “Dave Smith will be greatly missed by so many. He has been by far the most influential person in my career. I cherished his friendship and owe him so much.

“All who worked with him recognised his brilliance but those who were privileged enough to call him a friend will know he had a huge and generous heart. He never sought the limelight but his passing is a massive loss to the industry that he loved.”

In a post on LinkedIn, Stuart Togwell, who worked with Smith when he was at Wates as group commercial director before leaving for Kier in 2019 after nearly 32 years at the firm, said: “Good night my mate, the industry will miss you dearly.”

Former Osborne finance director Pete Duff, who Smith recruited in 2022, added: “Dave was a true gentleman and a brilliant leader who gave his all to everything he did. He was a great boss, colleague and friend in equal order. I and countless others will miss him enormously.”

Wates’ group public sector director Steve Beechey, who was recruited into the firm by Smith in 2010, said: “Dave was one of a kind, he had an amazing ability to sniff out opportunity and get things done. It was a pleasure to work with him.”

Smith, who passed away at the start of this week, is survived by his wife Julie and two daughters.