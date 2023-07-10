Foster & Partners has confirmed that managing partner Matthew Streets has retired after 16 years with the business.

Streets, who turned 61 at the start of the year, arrived at Fosters as its chief financial officer in 2007.

He was appointed acting managing partner of the firm in 2014 following the departure of chief executive Mouzhan Majidi who left the business after 27 years earlier that year. He has since gone on to head up Zaha Hadid Architects.

A spokesperson for Fosters said Streets, who was formally appointed managing partner in 2016, had retired earlier this summer. The firm has not yet announced a replacement.