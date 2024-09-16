Firm has been due to publish figures this Thursday

Galliford Try has said that publication of its annual results due this Thursday is being delayed.

The firm said the hold-up was “due to the group’s auditor, BDO LLP, requesting more time to complete its audit quality control standard procedures”.

No new date has been proposed but the firm said one would be provided “in due course”.

In the statement, Galliford Try added: “The group confirms that both the outturn for the year ended 30 June 2024, and outlook remain consistent with the trading update dated 11 July 2024, with revenue and pre-exceptional profit before tax expected to be above the upper end of analyst forecasts at that time.”

At the time, current market forecasts for the year to 30 June were for revenues of £1.4bn to £1.6bn and underlying profits of £26.7m to £29.2m.