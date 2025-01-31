New arrival to head up firm’s work on £200m revamp of Lloyds Bank HQ in Edinburgh

A former director at Gardiner & Theobald’s office in Glasgow has joined Knight Frank as a project director.

David Robertson arrives as a partner at the firm’s Edinburgh office, having spent more than three years at G&T.

Knight Frank said one of his first tasks will be to manage the £200m overhaul of the Port Hamilton building in Edinburgh, initial designs of which were unveiled this week.

The building, which has been occupied by Lloyds subsidiary Scottish Widows for the past 30 years, will be transformed into an innovation hub under plans designed for developer Drum Property Group.

A QS by background, Roberton’s CV also includes roles at Axiom Project Services and Scottish QS and project manager Thomson Bethune.

Projects he has worked on include the Hive Stadium for Edinburgh Rugby, in the shadow of Murrayfield, and the refurbishment of Atlantic Quay in Glasgow for several government agencies including the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service.