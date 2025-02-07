Gleeds has brought in a new vice president of its US business to be based in Texas.

Ian Farndon joins from Turner & Townsend with a remit to grow its data centre business as well as increase staff numbers across the country.

The firm has six offices in the US and 150 staff with Farndon working out of its Houston office.

Farndon spent nearly six years at T&T, where he was based in Arizona, and his CV includes spell at Mace, where he worked on a scheme in Denmark, and more than three years as a senior QS at the London office of US fit-out business Structure Tone.

Gleeds said “he will focus on boosting activity in the data centre sector throughout Gleeds Americas and beyond, applying the knowledge he has accrued while working with some of the largest tech clients in the world over the last decade”.