The war for talent between Gleeds and Avison Young has taken another turn with the former bringing in two directors from the latter to beef up its project management team in London.

The pair have been trading personnel since the spring after Gleeds brought in Avison Young principals Craig Ward and Andrew Todman as directors at its London project management business.

Last month, Avison Young brought in Gleeds’ head of London project management, Sam Orwin, to be the managing director of its London project management business.

He joined Steve Mason, who also worked at Gleeds and arrived over the summer, who was heading up the project management business in the capital before Orwin’s arrival. He has since moved into a new role as managing director of its London building and project consultancy business.

Now Gleeds has brought in John Barnett and Ed Horne as directors from Avison Young project management to join its London project management arm.

Gleeds chairman Richard Steer said: “It’s fantastic to introduce this newly completed team which will truly help our project management team in London to reach another level.”

Gleeds has been making a concerted into the project management business following, it said, “significant investment from the business” with current projects including 40 Leadenhall, being built by Mace, and clients including Standard Chartered Bank and the Department for Education.