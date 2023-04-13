Latest deal at Oxfordshire science park is for US pharma giant

Industrial and logistics specialist Glencar has been appointed to build an innovation and technology centre in Oxfordshire for US pharmaceutical giant Moderna.

The £150m centre at the Harwell campus will include a research, development and manufacturing facility to make vaccines for a wide range of respiratory diseases.

The facility is expected to become operational in 2025, subject to planning and regulatory approvals.

The value of Glencar’s deal is worth around £30m with construction due to begin this year.

The firm’s largest contract to date was also at Harwell, a £135m vaccines manufacturing and innovations centre for the government deemed so important that then prime minister Boris Johnson paid a visit in September 2020 to see how construction was faring.

In its last set of results, Glencar saw revenue rise to £418m in the year to September 2022 from £160m last time.

Despite the 160% increase in turnover, profit at the firm slid to £800,000 – down from £2.3m in 2021 – as the impact of price inflation and investment in the business hit Glencar’s bottom line.