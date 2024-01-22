Google is investing $1bn (£787m) in a new data centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

The 33-acre site will deploy an air-based cooling system with the aim of cutting emission in aid of the company’s green targets.

It is also exploring the use of heat generated by data centres and the new facility will have provisions for such off-site heat recovery.

The business aims to run all of its data centres on carbon-free energy every hour of the day by 2030.

Last year it announced a power purchase agreement for offshore wind energy from a Scottish wind farm, which puts Google’s UK operations on track to be operate on 90% carbon-free energy next year

Ruth Porat, chief financial officer at Google, said: “The Waltham Cross data centre represents our latest investment in the UK and the wider digital economy at large.

“This investment builds upon our Saint Giles and Kings Cross office developments, our multi-year research collaboration agreement with the University of Cambridge, and the Grace Hopper subsea cable that connects the UK with the United States and Spain.

“This new data centre will help meet growing demand for our AI and cloud services and bring crucial compute capacity to businesses across the UK while creating construction and technical jobs for the local community.

Google is currently building a new HQ building in central London. Known as KGX1, the scheme, being built by Lendlease, runs the whole length of York Way in King’s Cross and will feature a string of retail outlets.

ISG was appointed to carry out fit out work on the job last September, with the full scheme due to finish in late 2025.