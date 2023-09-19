Would-be investors will be subject to strict security checks

Private companies can now apply to invest in the Sizewell C nuclear power station project in Suffolk, the government has said.

New energy security secretary Claire Coutinho yesterday confirmed the latest next stage of the investment process, opening applications for partners to register their interest in the £20bn EDF-led scheme.

Sizewell C is one part of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) strategy to generate 24GW of the UK’s power from nuclear sources by 2050.

When it comes online, the two reactor scheme will generate a total 3.2GW of electricity, equivalent to 7% of the UK’s electricity.

The move further cements the government’s commitment to the job, which had been in jeopardy as recently as last year.

In July, the DESNZ – then led by Grant Shapps – announced a new £170m investment in the project to speed up preparations.

The organisations behind Sizewell C are looking for companies with substantial experience delivering major infrastructure to join as partners.

Coutinho said investing in the job was an opportunity to “be a part of the UK’s nuclear revival”.

Any investment will be subject to strict national security checks, according to the department.