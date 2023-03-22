Claims 115,000 homes across England could benefit, as well as schools and hospitals

The government has announced the allocation of £1.8bn in funding to improve the energy efficiency of an estimated 115,000 homes across England.

Local authorities, social housing providers and charities have been awarded a combined £1.4bn through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (£778m) and the Home Upgrade Grant (£630m) to install energy-saving measures from loft insulation to new windows.

An additional £1.1bn in match funding will be provided by the organisations themselves, with the money going towards vulnerable households and off-gas grid homes with an EPC rating of D or below.

Funding from the schemes will be rolled out from April 2023 to upgrade homes over two years, with the government claiming they could support roughly 20,000 jobs in the construction and retrofit sectors.

An additional £409m has been granted through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to help drive down emissions from buildings such as schools and hospitals.