Plans to expand Luton Airport have been given the green light by the government.

It comes despite the Planning Inspectorate recommending transport secretary Heidi Alexander reject them over environmental concerns.

Luton Rising, the airport’s owners, said the decision to grant a development consent order could bring “significant economic, employment and social benefits for our town”.

The proposals will see passenger numbers almost double to 32 million a year, the airport said.

Paul Kehoe, chair of Luton Rising which is owned by Luton borough council, said: “We welcome the announcement from the Secretary of State for Transport that our application for the long-term sustainable growth of our airport has been approved. Today’s decision enables us to continue detailed planning for the next chapter in the success story of London Luton Airport.

“The benefits are clear. At a new capacity of 32 million passengers per year, our scheme will deliver up to 11,000 new jobs, additional annual economic activity of up to £1.5bn, and up to an additional £13m every year for communities and good causes.”