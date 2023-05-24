Great Portland Estates said it is expecting a decision from the government this summer on its proposal to build a 37-storey tower a short distance away from Renzo Piano’s Shard.

The developer first lodged its New City Court scheme, drawn up by AHMM, in 2018. A trimmed down 26-storey version has also been proposed.

Under the plans, a grade II-listed run of terraced Georgian houses on St Thomas Street would be refurbished and 1980s office buildings on the site would be demolished.

The 144m tower proposed under the 2018 scheme included a 250-seat auditorium and terrace on its 21st and 22nd floors and a double-height public garden within the building on the fifth and sixth floors.

Great Portland Estates is appealing against Southwark council’s failure to determine the original application in line with government guidelines on timescale, triggering a planning inquiry last year which also looked at the lower-rise version as well.

The government’s heritage adviser Historic England says it “strongly objects” to both versions of the redevelopment and says the “greatest harm” from both proposals would come from their “profound impact” on the special character and appearance of the Borough High Street Conservation Area, inside which the development site is located.

GPE said: “With the inquiry now concluded, we expect a decision from the Secretary of State in summer 2023. Once planning consent is obtained, given the size of this development, we anticipate seeking a partner to help deliver the ultimate development.” Other firms working on the scheme including project manager Gardiner & Theobald and QS Alinea.

In its results this morning, GPE also said it was now expecting a planning decision from Southwark council on proposals to revamp Minerva House on the banks of the river Thames next month.

The scheme, which includes a 140,300 sq ft office refurbishment and adding several storeys to a building completed in the 1980s, was submitted for planning in November 2021.

Building understands that Multiplex has been lined up for the job with others working on the scheme including Opera as project manager, QS Gardiner & Theobald, structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel, M&E consultant Hoare Lea and Ben Adams Architects.

GPE said that it is reusing and reconditioning the structural steel being saved at its job at 2 Aldermanbury Square, which has been designed by Allies & Morrison.

Keltbray has been carrying out work to tear down a 30-year-old block at 55 Basinghall Street and part of a neighbouring building at 40 Basinghall Street which will be replaced by a 13-storey scheme, being built by Lendlease.

Elsewhere, GPE chief executive Toby Courtauld said London was recovering from the pandemic “and is evidently busier than this time last year; centrally located offices are returning to more normal levels of occupation, and the West End is seeing higher numbers of both shoppers and tourists, supported by the opening of the Elizabeth Line”.

He said end-users were wanting best in class space and added: “We believe this is set to widen further as customers seek out sustainable and well designed, prime spaces, of which there is a marked shortage, particularly in the West End. Consequently, we have increased our rental growth guidance for our prime offices to be between 3% to 6% for the year.”