Peel Waters has appointed Graham to deliver the first phase of its Central Docks scheme, which will see Liverpool’s largest brownfield site regenerated.

The 10.5ha site will become the largest of five planned neighbourhoods within the wider 60ha Liverpool Waters district.

Graham was procured through a competitive tender process, conducted through a Pagabo civil engineering framework.

The project team includes Walker Sime as project and cost managers, Curtins as civil and structural engineers and Hannan Associates as MEP consultant.

In addition to designing the underground utilities, roads and public realm, Graham will be responsible for the final designs for the 2.1ha central park, which will be the focal point of the new neighbourhood.

Roughly 2,350 new homes will eventually be delivered at Central Docks.

Graham’s appointment follows a £56m investment from Homes England, which was given Treasury approval in the recent autumn budget.