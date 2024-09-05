Start on job could be delayed by 12 months having been earmarked to start at end of this month

The Marylebone Cricket Club has admitted it has still not agreed a price on Graham’s scheme to increase the capacity of Lord’s cricket ground by more than 1,000.

In May, the Northern Irish firm announced it had won its most high-profile scheme in recent years when it picked up the deal to redevelop the Tavern Stand and demolish and rebuild the Allen Stand.

Construction was scheduled to start at the end of this month, at the finish of this year’s cricket season, and be completed in May 2027 ahead of that summer’s marquee Ashes series.

The job was given a £60m price tag but in a letter to MCC members this week, chief executive Guy Lavender admitted: “At present we have not been able to agree final tender terms with John Graham that are in line with the financial approval provided by members at the 2024 MCC AGM.”

The job is understood to have blown the original budget because of rises in building materials and the cost of labour.

Lavender said the previous timetable to get the work finished in time for the Ashes was now in doubt as a result.

“With timelines for the start of construction already very tight, it is possible that we may need to delay the commencement of the project until the end of the 2025 cricket season, with the development potentially being conducted in two phases.”

Lavender, who will become the new chief executive of Cheltenham Racecourse next year, said the MCC had “yet to decide upon our course of action” but would make a decision soon.

The Tavern Stand was rebuilt in the 1960s while the Allen Stand is the oldest at Lord’s, dating back to 1935. Current capacity at the St John’s Wood venue is 31,100 with the new seats taking capacity up to 32,200

The work is part of a wider scheme by the club to increase capacity at the St John’s Wood venue which saw ISG complete the Compton and Edrich stands three years ago.

Others working on the latest scheme include architect Wilkinson Eyre, cost manager Arcadis and contract administrator Gardiner & Theobald.

In its last set of results for the 12 months to March 2024, Graham, which declined to comment, said profit was down 2% to £14.7m. Turnover was flat at £1.1bn.